Yancey signed a future/reserve contract with the Jets on Monday, Ethan Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Yancey, a 2017 fifth-round selection, joined the Jets' practice squad in mid December after spending his rookie season on the Packers' practice squad. The Purdue product left school with 141 receptions, 2,344 yards and 20 touchdowns in 39 games.