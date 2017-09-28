Play

Davis led the Jets with 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 20-6 victory over the Dolphins.

Three of Davis' stops were for negative yardage, and he also broke up a pass in the win. It was quite the bounce-back performance from the 28-year-old, who was limited to six tackles (two solo) in the Week 2 loss to Oakland.

