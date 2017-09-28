Jets' Demario Davis: Dominates with 12 tackles
Davis lead the team with 12 tackles (11 solo) in Sunday's 20-6 victory over the Dolphins.
Davis had three tackles for a loss and a pass defensed as the Jets completely stifled the Dolphins' offense. The 28-year-old rebounded from a quiet Week 2 where he only had six tackles (two solo), and will hope to string together back-to-back good performances against the Jaguars on Sunday.
