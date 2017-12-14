Jets' Demario Davis: Leads Jets in tackles in defeat
Davis had 13 tackles (10 solo) and a half-sack in Sunday's blowout loss to the Broncos.
The 10 solo tackles represent the second time this season Davis has reached double digit tackles by himself. The 28-year-old now has 110 tackles (81 solo) and five sacks in 13 games this season.
