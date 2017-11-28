Jets' Demario Davis: Leads Jets in tackles Sunday
Davis had 10 tackles (seven solo) and a sack in Sunday's loss to the Panthers.
Davis once again played every defensive snap and reached double digit tackles for the third time this season. The 28-year-old has been near the top of the league in tackles all season, and has 92 tackles (67 solo) for the season.
