Jets' Demario Davis: Logs sack in win
Davis recorded a sack in Sunday's loss to the Dolphins to bring his season total to 2.5.
Davis was on the field for all 73 defensive snaps, and continues to be one of the key cogs in the defense going forward. The 28-year-old also added six tackles (four solo) to his quarterback take down.
