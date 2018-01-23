Davis had a career-high 135 tackles and five sacks during the 2017 season.

Coming off back-to-back seasons with fewer than 100 tackles, Davis beat his previous season-best by 19 while also adding 1.5 more sacks than his best effort before this past year. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he will surely be one of the Jets' top priorities.

