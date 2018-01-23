Jets' Demario Davis: Posts career-high tackles
Davis had a career-high 135 tackles and five sacks during the 2017 season.
Coming off back-to-back seasons with fewer than 100 tackles, Davis beat his previous season-best by 19 while also adding 1.5 more sacks than his best effort before this past year. He is set to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason, and he will surely be one of the Jets' top priorities.
More News
-
Jets' Demario Davis: Leads Jets in tackles in defeat•
-
Jets' Demario Davis: Leads Jets in tackles Sunday•
-
Jets' Demario Davis: Ties for team lead in tackles•
-
Jets' Demario Davis: Logs sack in win•
-
Jets' Demario Davis: Dominates with 12 tackles Sunday•
-
Jets' Demario Davis: Racks up 14 tackles in loss to Bils•
-
Championship winners & losers
Jamey Eisenberg gives you the winners and losers from the championship round, with an eye on...
-
Conference championship injury updates
Playing in a playoff challenge for Fantasy? We've got the latest on injuries to help you o...
-
Best NFL Playoff Challenge lineup
Mike McClure has won over $1M playing Fantasy football and gives his optimal Championship Sunday...
-
Championship round DFS lineups
Jamey Eisenberg gives you lineup suggestions on FanDuel and DraftKings for players in the AFC...
-
2017 TE season in review
Still waiting for that grand tight end breakout that's been predicted in each of the last 10...
-
2017 WR season in review
While running backs thrived in 2017, wide receivers disappointed. Here's a glance at why wideouts...