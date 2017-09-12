Jets' Demario Davis: Racks up 14 tackles in loss to Bils
Davis had a game-high 14 tackles, including a half-sack, during Sunday's loss to the Bills.
The Jets really struggled to contain the Bills' rushing attack at the line of scrimmage, which gave Davis plenty of tackle opportunities. It's a situation that could certain repeat itself often this season, with Davis having solid tackle upside for IDP leagues.
