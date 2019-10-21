Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Active in Week 7
Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active for Monday night's game against New England, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.
Reports surfaced last week that Thomas wasn't too keen about how his stint with the Patriots (prior to being dealt to the Jets) went down, calling it "kind of a waste of time." The veteran wideout should therefore have motivation on his side Monday night. In QB Sam Darnold's return to action in Week 6's 24-22 win over the Cowboys, Thomas caught all four of his targets for 62 yards, while Robby Anderson and slot man Jamison Crowder combined to log 11 receptions on 17 targets. Thomas doesn't carry the fantasy upside that he did during his prime with Denver, plus he's going up against a stout New England defense, but on the plus side he's seeing starters' snaps in a New York offense that could be turning things around now that Darnold is back.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Officially listed as questionable•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Remains limited at practice•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Reps capped in practice•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Tops 60 yards in Darnold's return•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Suits up Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable this week•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 8 Early Waivers: Young RB ready?
David Johnson unexpectedly played a limited role in Week 7. Did Chase Edmonds do enough to...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 7 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 7,...
-
Top Week 8 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy Football experts in the country.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Believe It or Not: Bench Falcons?
Heath Cummings breaks down Week 7's biggest news and helps you process it, beginning with Matt...
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...