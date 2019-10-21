Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active for Monday night's game against New England, Randy Lange of the Jets' official site reports.

Reports surfaced last week that Thomas wasn't too keen about how his stint with the Patriots (prior to being dealt to the Jets) went down, calling it "kind of a waste of time." The veteran wideout should therefore have motivation on his side Monday night. In QB Sam Darnold's return to action in Week 6's 24-22 win over the Cowboys, Thomas caught all four of his targets for 62 yards, while Robby Anderson and slot man Jamison Crowder combined to log 11 receptions on 17 targets. Thomas doesn't carry the fantasy upside that he did during his prime with Denver, plus he's going up against a stout New England defense, but on the plus side he's seeing starters' snaps in a New York offense that could be turning things around now that Darnold is back.