Thomas (hamstring) caught three of five targets for 23 yards in Sunday's 22-6 loss to the Bengals.

Thomas continues to play through injuries, but he's lacked explosiveness in recent games, failing to top 50 yards in any of the past three. Even with a juicy matchup against the Dolphins on tap in Week 14, you're likely better off looking elsewhere at the wide receiver position outside of deeper formats.

