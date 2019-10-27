Thomas caught all five of his targets for 63 yards in Sunday's 29-15 loss to Jacksonville.

Thomas has emerged as Sam Darnold's most trustworthy receiver, topping 40 yards in each of his four games since returning from a hamstring injury. There's not much fantasy value to be found in the Jets' offense, but Thomas certainly has value in deeper leagues, and he's likely to earn some consideration in shallower formats against the Dolphins in Week 9.