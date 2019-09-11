With Quincy Enunwa reportedly out for the rest of the season with a neck injury, Thomas (hamstring) could work his way into a key role in the Jets offense, Darryl Slater of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

When the Jets acquired the 31-year-old wideout from the Patriots on Tuesday, it looked like the team was simply adding some depth behind Robby Anderson, Enunwa and Jamison Crowder. With Enunwa now out of the mix, Thomas seemingly has a clear path to snaps and targets once he gets up to speed with his new team's playbook. Thomas -- who tore his left Achilles last December -- has largely moved past that injury, but was made inactive by New England in Week 1 due to a hamstring issue, so it will be worth noting his practice participation Wednesday.