Coach Adam Gase said Monday that Thomas (hamstring/knee) is "trending in the right direction" to play versus the Eagles in Week 5, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

Thomas will benefit from the team's Week 4 bye week focus on returning to full health. There appears to be optimism that Sam Darnold (illness) could also retake the field Oct. 6 against the Eagles, so it's possible that the second-year quarterback and Thomas could make their debut together in Philadelphia.