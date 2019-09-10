Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Dealt to Jets
The Jets acquired Thomas from the Patriots on Tuesday in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Thomas' move within the AFC East clears a spot on the New England roster for fellow wideout Antonio Brown, whose signing was officially announced earlier Tuesday. With Brown's arrival, Thomas' role was destined to decline had he stuck around in New England, but the veteran should have a better opportunity to find targets in a Jets receiver room that lacks established targets beyond Robby Anderson, Jamison Crowder and Quincy Enunwa. Before making his Jets debut, however, Thomas will first have to shake off the minor hamstring injury that kept him inactive over the weekend in New England's season-opening win over Pittsburgh.
