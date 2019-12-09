Play

Thomas (hamstring/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was able to play through the hamstring injury during Week 14's 22-21 win over the Dolphins, hauling in two passes for 28 yards and his first touchdown of the season. The Jets are on a short week ahead of Thursday's clash against the Ravens, so there's cause for concern that Thomas won't be able to heal in time for the prime-time game. Coming off three straight games below 30 receiving yards, Thomas has a low fantasy ceiling against one of the league's best secondaries if he's able to play.

