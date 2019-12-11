Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Doubtful for Thursday
Thomas (hamstring) is officially listed as doubtful for Thursday's tilt against the Ravens, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Thomas didn't practice in any capacity this week and is trending in the wrong direction for Thursday's game against the Ravens. If the veteran wideout is indeed forced to sit out Week 15, Vyncint Smith, Braxton Berrios and Jeff Smith could be in line for increased snaps behind top options Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.
