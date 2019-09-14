Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Browns.

Thomas did not participate in practice, but every indication is the veteran receiver will be active come Monday. He'll play a pivotal role should that occur considering the season-ending injury to Quincy Enunwa (neck), likely slotting in behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder in terms of Jets pass catchers. That might not mean much, however, with Trevor Simian stepping in under center for Sam Darnold, who is expected to be out for an extended absence due to mononucleosis.

