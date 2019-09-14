Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Earns questionable tag
Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Browns.
Thomas did not participate in practice, but every indication is the veteran receiver will be active come Monday. He'll play a pivotal role should that occur considering the season-ending injury to Quincy Enunwa (neck), likely slotting in behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder in terms of Jets pass catchers. That might not mean much, however, with Trevor Simian stepping in under center for Sam Darnold, who is expected to be out for an extended absence due to mononucleosis.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Saturday practice on tap•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Not practicing Thursday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Could move into key role•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Dealt to Jets•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Inactive Sunday night•
-
Patriots' Demaryius Thomas: Remains uncertain for Week 1•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, advice
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 2
-
Week 2 Fantasy Football Injury Report
Is Joe Mixon in line for his usual workload? Can Mike Williams prove to his coaches he can...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Sleepers: Week 2 reinforcements
Jamey Eisenberg runs through his favorite sleepers for each position in Week 2, plus offers...