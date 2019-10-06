Thomas (hamstring) caught four of nine targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Philadelphia.

Thomas was the go-to receiver for quarterback Luke Falk, tying running back Le'Veon Bell with a team-high nine targets and edging Bell out by two receiving yards for the team lead. With a starting job on the outside now that he's healthy, Thomas could gain fantasy relevance when starting quarterback Sam Darnold returns from mononucleosis. That could happen as soon as Week 6 against Dallas.