Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Four catches in return
Thomas (hamstring) caught four of nine targets for 47 yards in Sunday's 31-6 loss to Philadelphia.
Thomas was the go-to receiver for quarterback Luke Falk, tying running back Le'Veon Bell with a team-high nine targets and edging Bell out by two receiving yards for the team lead. With a starting job on the outside now that he's healthy, Thomas could gain fantasy relevance when starting quarterback Sam Darnold returns from mononucleosis. That could happen as soon as Week 6 against Dallas.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable for Week 5•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: To be limited Thursday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Missing more practice time•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: May return to practice Wednesday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Could suit up Week 5•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 Injuries: Watkins, Hilton in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: It's breakout time
David Montgomery's workload has been building, but the production hasn't been there. That changes...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...
-
Week 5 QB Preview: Sit Goff at Seattle
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 5, including...
-
WR Preview: Vikes in trouble
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about wide receiver in Week 5 including...
-
Week 5 Preview: Matchups, DFS, more
Heath Cummings goes through each position, identifying matchups that matter, his favorite DFS...