Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Dolphins, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

The lingering hamstring issue has made Thomas a regular presence on the Jets' injury reports throughout the season, though he hasn't actually missed a game since Week 3. Even though he was a limited participant in practice throughout the week, expect Thomas to avoid the inactive list come Sunday and hold down a regular role in the Jets' three-receiver formations.