Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Though Thomas will carry a designation into the weekend after practicing only on a limited basis Wednesday through Friday, there haven't been any reports to suggest he's truly at risk of sitting out Sunday. The veteran wideout has routinely had his practice reps capped due to the hamstring issue that has bothered him off and on since the preseason concluded, but he hasn't missed a game since Week 4. Look for him to have a regular role alongside Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder in three-wideout formations against Cincinnati.