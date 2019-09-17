Play

Thomas (hamstring) is scheduled to undergo an MRI on Tuesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Making his Jets debut in Monday's 23-3 loss to the Browns, Thomas lasted only two quarters before exiting after he aggravated the hamstring injury he had been nursing coming out of the preseason. The MRI should shed more light on the extent of Thomas' setback, but given that he was already returning from a torn Achilles' tendon suffered last December, the veteran's chances of making it back on the field for the Week 3 matchup with the Patriots wouldn't appear overly promising.

