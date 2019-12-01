Play

Thomas (hamstring) is active for Sunday's game against the Bengals, Andy Vasquez of The Bergen Record reports.

Thomas' hamstring injury limited him in practice all week and resulted in him carrying a questionable tag into the matchup, but there was never much doubt that he would be available Sunday. Expect the veteran to see his usual snap count while playing alongside starting receivers Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories