Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Has TD called back
Thomas (hamstring) caught two of three targets for 22 yards in Sunday's 34-3 win over the Raiders.
Thomas had a would-be eight-yard touchdown on New York's first drive overturned due to offensive pass interference on a teammate. He wasn't very involved after that point and remains in search of his first touchdown of 2019. A Week 13 tilt against the 0-11 Bengals offers his next chance to finally find the end zone.
