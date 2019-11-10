Play

Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.

Through six games played this season, Thomas is averaging 3.2 catches for 38.7 yards and has yet to find the end zone. Though his overall numbers are modest, the fact that the veteran wideout has been starting and logging regular snaps for the Jets has nonetheless allowed him to carve out a degree of PPR utility in deeper fantasy formats.

