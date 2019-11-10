Jets' Demaryius Thomas: In uniform Sunday
Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Giants.
Through six games played this season, Thomas is averaging 3.2 catches for 38.7 yards and has yet to find the end zone. Though his overall numbers are modest, the fact that the veteran wideout has been starting and logging regular snaps for the Jets has nonetheless allowed him to carve out a degree of PPR utility in deeper fantasy formats.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice yet again•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as limited participant•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Posts dud in Miami•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Officially questionable in Week 9•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...