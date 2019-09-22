Thomas (hamstring/knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

With Thomas unable to go, Josh Bellamy is in line to work behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder as the Jets' No. 3 receiver Sunday. Thomas will have the team's Week 4 bye to heal up and could be back in action for New York's Oct. 6 game against Philadelphia.

