Thomas (hamstring/ankle) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

As was the case a week ago, Thomas has opened Week 9 prep with a pair of limited practices. If last week is any guide, Thomas will upgrade to full participation in the Jets' final session Friday, which would likely be enough for him to avoid an injury designation ahead of Sunday's game in Miami.

