Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice yet again
Thomas (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.
It's been the same drill for weeks now, with Thomas limited in practice and handling a full workload on Sundays. He gets a favorable Week 10 matchup in the Giants, but he's still no better than the fourth option in a struggling passing game. His five games with more than half the snaps on offense have yielded an average of 3.6 catches for 46.6 yards on 6.0 targets, without a single touchdown.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as limited participant•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Posts dud in Miami•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Suiting up Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Officially questionable in Week 9•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice again•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as limited Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Week 10 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 10 at tight end, including how...
-
Fantasy Football rankings, sims, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...