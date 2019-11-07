Play

Thomas (hamstring) was a limited practice participant Thursday.

It's been the same drill for weeks now, with Thomas limited in practice and handling a full workload on Sundays. He gets a favorable Week 10 matchup in the Giants, but he's still no better than the fourth option in a struggling passing game. His five games with more than half the snaps on offense have yielded an average of 3.6 catches for 46.6 yards on 6.0 targets, without a single touchdown.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories