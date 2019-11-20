Play

Thomas (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas has appeared regularly on the Jets' robust injury report of late, so his limitations Wednesday aren't particularly concerning. Though it's quite possible he'll end up listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, we expect him to start opposite Robby Anderson this weekend, while Jamison Crowder mans the slot for the team.

