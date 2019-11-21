Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited by hamstring issue
Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.
Since he joined the Jets on Sept. 10, Thomas has had been his practice reps managed carefully nearly every week, with the hamstring issue usually being attributed to his appearances on the injury report. Thomas has ultimately gone on to play in each of the Jets' past seven games, and there was no indication that his health took a turn for the worse coming out of the Week 11 win over the Redskins. With that in mind, Thomas seems likely to handle a normal role Sunday against the Raiders, though it's unclear at this stage whether or not he'll carry an injury designation into the contest.
