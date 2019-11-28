Play

Thomas (hamstring) was listed as limited on Thursday's injury report, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Thomas is undergoing routine maintenance to make sure he's good to go on game days. He's yet to reach the end zone this season, but his peripherals (7.8 yards per target and 63.3 percent catch rate) should help him produce the occasional fruitful performance.

