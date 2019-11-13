Play

Thomas (knee/hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas has followed a clear pattern for weeks now, being limited in practice and then handling full workloads during game action. His knee injury appears to be a new development, however, so Thomas' participation in practice as the week continues will be worth monitoring with a fresh set of eyes. The veteran wideout led New York's receiving corps with six catches for 84 yards Week 10, and he has another favorable matchup on deck Sunday in Washington.

