Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited to start week
Thomas (knee/hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Thomas has followed a clear pattern for weeks now, being limited in practice and then handling full workloads during game action. His knee injury appears to be a new development, however, so Thomas' participation in practice as the week continues will be worth monitoring with a fresh set of eyes. The veteran wideout led New York's receiving corps with six catches for 84 yards Week 10, and he has another favorable matchup on deck Sunday in Washington.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Paces receiving corps in win•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: In uniform Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice yet again•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as limited participant•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Posts dud in Miami•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've seen flashes of greatness from Devin Singletary this season, but you're definitely going...
-
RB to stash, plus injuries, news & notes
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 11, plus...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Jamey Eisenberg provides his start and sit calls for Week 11 wide receivers, with some big-name...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Only two must-start quarterbacks are on bye in Week 11, but given the way this season has gone,...
-
Week 11 Trade Values Chart
Who is the top trade value in Fantasy? Dave Richard provides the values for all significant...
-
Week 11 TE Preview: Hooper replacements?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 11, including injury updates,...