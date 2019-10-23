Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited Wednesday
Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in Friday's practice.
Thomas was limited in practice all last week due to a hamstring issue, and he nonetheless managed to suit up versus the Patriots on Monday and play 72 percent of snaps on defense. The veteran wideout led New York's wide receivers in targets Week 7, and he'll be in line for another key role on offense versus Jacksonville on Sunday if healthy.
