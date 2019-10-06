Play

Thomas (hamstring) is listed as active for Sunday's game against the Eagles.

Thomas is back in action, but we'd like to see the veteran wideout log a full and productive game before recommending him as a fantasy option. That's especially so this Sunday, with Luke Falk in line for another start at QB for the Jets, with Sam Darnold (illness) still sidelined.

