Thomas (hamstring/knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

If Josh Bellamy (shoulder, questionable) is available Sunday, he'd be in line to work behind Robby Anderson and Jamison Crowder as the Jets' No. 3 receiver, assuming Thomas is officially ruled out.

