Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Practicing on a limited basis has been the norm for Thomas this season. The veteran has been dealing with a hamstring issue since Week 1, but he's managed to suit up for the Jets' last five games and doesn't appear in significant danger of missing time. The 31-year-old will look to bounce back against the Giants on Sunday after an unproductive showing in Miami.

