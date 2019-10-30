Thomas (hamstring) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Thomas was limited by his hamstring issue both Wednesday and Thursday last week before returning to a full session Friday and not being tagged with a Week 8 injury designation. We suspect that he'll follow a similar pattern leading up to Sunday's game against the Dolphins. Though Thomas has yet to score a TD this season and has topped out at 63 receiving yards, he has carved out a degree of PPR utility in deeper formats, having averaged four catches a game through the month of October.

