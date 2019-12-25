Play

Thomas (hamstring/knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.

Thomas, who has missed two straight games, has a couple of chances to return to the practice field this week, but at this stage he looks iffy for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Bills. If he remains out this weekend, Vyncint Smith would continue to see added work as the Jets' No. 3 wide receiver in Week 17.

