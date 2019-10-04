Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable for Week 5
Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after being limited at practice this week.
Per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Thomas has looked good in practice of late, according to coach Adam Gase. Though we'd expect the veteran wideout to suit up this weekend, we'd like to see Thomas get a full and productive game in before recommending him as a fantasy option, especially with Luke Falk in line for another start at QB for the Jets on Sunday, with Sam Darnold (illness) still sidelined.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 5 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 5 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 5, identifying risky plays, sneaky...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 5 TE Preview: Updated Streamers
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 5 at tight end, including an...
-
Week 5 RB Preview: Crowded in KC
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 5 including what to do with...