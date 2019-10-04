Thomas (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Eagles after being limited at practice this week.

Per Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York, Thomas has looked good in practice of late, according to coach Adam Gase. Though we'd expect the veteran wideout to suit up this weekend, we'd like to see Thomas get a full and productive game in before recommending him as a fantasy option, especially with Luke Falk in line for another start at QB for the Jets on Sunday, with Sam Darnold (illness) still sidelined.