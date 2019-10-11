Thomas (hamstring/knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Cowboys after logging limited practices all week.

Thomas, who started and caught four of his nine targets for a team-high 47 yards in the Jets' 31-6 loss to Philadelphia in Week 5, figures to play Sunday, but his status will still be worth verifying in advance of the team's 4:25 ET kickoff. Assuming he's a go this weekend, the wideout should benefit from the return to action of QB Sam Darnold, so long as he's able to avoid any more injury setbacks in the coming weeks.