Thomas (knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.

Of the eight players the Jets list as questionable for Week 11, Thomas seems among those most likely to play, given that he practiced -- albeit in a limited capacity -- all week. Assuming he's a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, the the veteran wideout brings some PPR utility to the table since he's been starting and logging regular snaps for the Jets, an assignment that generated a 6/84/0 stat line for Thomas in last weekend's 34-27 win over the Giants.