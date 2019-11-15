Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable
Thomas (knee/hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against Washington after practicing in a limited fashion this week, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Of the eight players the Jets list as questionable for Week 11, Thomas seems among those most likely to play, given that he practiced -- albeit in a limited capacity -- all week. Assuming he's a go for Sunday's 1:00 ET kickoff, the the veteran wideout brings some PPR utility to the table since he's been starting and logging regular snaps for the Jets, an assignment that generated a 6/84/0 stat line for Thomas in last weekend's 34-27 win over the Giants.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Remains limited at practice•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited to start week•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Paces receiving corps in win•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: In uniform Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable this week•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Limited at practice yet again•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 11 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 11, identifying risky plays,...
-
Week 11 Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 11 RB Preview: Sanders breakout?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 11 for the running back position,...
-
Week 11 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
There are potential solutions to your every lineup concern in Jamey Eisenberg's sleepers and...
-
TNF recap, news: Ajayi in for Howard?
Ben Gretch reviews Thursday Night Football and gets you up to speed on the latest Friday news...