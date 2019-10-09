Thomas (hamstring/knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.

Thomas returned to action in Week 5, catching four of his nine targets for a team-high 47 yards in the Jets' 31-6 loss to Philadelphia. Now that he's working in a starting role, Thomas' fantasy prospects could be on the upswing, so long as he can stay healthy enough to play. Thomas' outlook will be further bolstered by the return of quarterback Sam Darnold (illness), who has been cleared to start ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories