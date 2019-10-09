Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Logs limited practice
Thomas (hamstring/knee) was limited at practice Wednesday.
Thomas returned to action in Week 5, catching four of his nine targets for a team-high 47 yards in the Jets' 31-6 loss to Philadelphia. Now that he's working in a starting role, Thomas' fantasy prospects could be on the upswing, so long as he can stay healthy enough to play. Thomas' outlook will be further bolstered by the return of quarterback Sam Darnold (illness), who has been cleared to start ahead of Sunday's game against the Cowboys.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Four catches in return•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as questionable for Week 5•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: To be limited Thursday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Missing more practice time•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: May return to practice Wednesday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Who are you starting in Week 6 at quarterback? Jamey Eisenberg gives his start and sit calls...
-
Week 6 RB Preview: Group think
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 6 including waiver priorities...
-
Week 6 Waivers: Injury replacements
With Saquon Barkley and David Johnson potentially out in Week 6, their replacements should...
-
Week 6 TE Preview: Replacing Engram
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know for Week 6 at tight end, including how...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
With four teams on bye in Week 6, you'll have to reach deeper than usual for running back help....
-
Week 6 news & notes: Darnold's return
Ben Gretch gets you up to speed on the latest headlines for Fantasy Football in Week 6.