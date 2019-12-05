Play

Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

The activity level represents no change from Wednesday, but the Jets don't seem to have any serious concern about Thomas' status for Sunday's game against the Dolphins. If he upgrades to full participation Friday or merely maintains limited activity, Thomas shouldn't face any restrictions with his snap count this weekend.

