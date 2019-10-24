Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Manages limited practice
Thomas (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Ralph Vacchiano of SportsNet New York reports.
Thomas' hamstring has been a lingering issue dating back to Week 1, but there wasn't any indication from the Jets that he suffered a setback coming out of the team's Monday night loss to the Patriots. As such, his restrictions in back-to-back practice may be mostly maintenance-related, but Thomas would put to rest any concerns about his health by practicing fully Friday.
