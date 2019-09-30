Coach Adam Gase said Thomas will undergo an evaluation to determine whether or not he's allowed to practice Wednesday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

Thomas arrived in New York with a hamstring injury, which has kept him on the sideline to date. With his rehab approaching its conclusion, the Jets may be able to incorporate him into the offense in the near future. It remains to be seen who will be tossing Thomas the ball, though, as Sam Darnold (illness) was just cleared for non-contact work Monday. If Darnold misses Sunday's game at Philadelphia and Thomas is active, Luke Falk will be under center.