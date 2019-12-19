Play

Thomas (hamstring) will remain sidelined at practice Thursday, Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reports.

With that, Thomas -- who was inactive in Week 15 -- is looking pretty iffy for Sunday's game against the Steelers. If he remains sidelined this weekend, Vyncint Smith would once again be in line to serve as the Jets' No. 3 receiver.

More News

Enter our free Pick'em Challenge & compete to win $5,000.

Play for Cash
Our Latest Stories