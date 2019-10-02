Play

Thomas (hamstring) isn't practicing Wednesday, instead working with a strength coach, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was evaluated earlier in the week to see if he was ready to practice. The Jets apparently decided he isn't quite ready, but they haven't ruled him out beyond Wednesday. It isn't entirely clear that Thomas will have a key role in the offense once he's ready to play.

