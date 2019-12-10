Jets' Demaryius Thomas: No practice reps Tuesday
Thomas (hamstring) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Thomas is no stranger to practice limitations during his current stint with the Jets, but with the short turnaround between games this week, the team seems to be taking no chances with the veteran wide receiver. In the end, Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not he receives his customary 'questionable' designation for Thursday's contest in Baltimore.
More News
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: DNP on Monday's estimate•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Scores first TD of 2019•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Listed as active Sunday•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Gets questionable designation•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Maintains limited activity•
-
Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Remains limited at practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 15 Waivers: League winners?
Every year, one or two players come out of nowhere late in the season to shift the balance...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 14 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 14.
-
Week 15 Fantasy Football rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 15.
-
Winners & Losers: Out for the count
We're looking ahead to 2020, but first we have to get through all of the major injuries we...
-
Week 15 RB Preview: Add Washington
Here's what you need to know about running back for Week 15, including who to play in DFS.
-
Week 15 QB Preview: Trust Mahomes?
Heath Cummings tells you everything you need to know about Week 14 including which streamers...