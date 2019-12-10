Play

Thomas (hamstring) won't participate in Tuesday's practice, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Thomas is no stranger to practice limitations during his current stint with the Jets, but with the short turnaround between games this week, the team seems to be taking no chances with the veteran wide receiver. In the end, Wednesday's injury report will reveal whether or not he receives his customary 'questionable' designation for Thursday's contest in Baltimore.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories