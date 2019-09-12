Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Not practicing Thursday
Thomas (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.
Thomas was sidelined for Week 1 while he was still with the Patriots, and it looks like he's still not right since being traded to New York. Fortunately, it doesn't look like Thomas is dealing with anything too serious, as coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Thomas could play Monday without practicing. With Quincy Enuwa (neck) ruled out for the rest of the season, Thomas is in line to play a key role in the Jets' passing game when healthy this season.
