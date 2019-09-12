Thomas (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Connor Hughes of The Athletic reports.

Thomas was sidelined for Week 1 while he was still with the Patriots, and it looks like he's still not right since being traded to New York. Fortunately, it doesn't look like Thomas is dealing with anything too serious, as coach Adam Gase said Thursday that Thomas could play Monday without practicing. With Quincy Enuwa (neck) ruled out for the rest of the season, Thomas is in line to play a key role in the Jets' passing game when healthy this season.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week