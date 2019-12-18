Play

Thomas (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday, Ethan B. Greenberg of the Jets' official site reports.

The continued absence from practice suggests Thomas is in serious danger of missing second game in a row. Vyncint Smith filled in as the No. 3 receiver last Thursday in Baltimore, catching three of five targets for 40 yards while playing 63 percent of offensive snaps.

