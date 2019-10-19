Jets' Demaryius Thomas: Officially listed as questionable
Thomas (hamstring) is questionable for Monday's game against the Patriots.
Thomas logged a trio of limited practices this week, and he appears to have a good shot of suiting up for Monday Night Football. The veteran wideout played a notable role during Sam Darnold's return to action Week 6, when he caught all four of his targets for a season-high 62 yards, and he's played over 75 percent of snaps on offense in two straight contests. While Thomas may not carry high fantasy upside against the Patriots' stingy defense, he does appear on track to be highly involved in the Jets' plans on offense.
